Carriage, Display Of Arms' Ammunition Banned In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has banned carriage and display of arms/ammunition in the district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.P.C) in the district, said a notification issued here on Friday.

The ban will remain imposed for a period of four days (from 14th to 17th October 2022, unless the order is modified or withdrawn.

The order has been issued in light of a letter received from Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Peshawar, which stated that due to prevailing situation of the district, there is likelihood that terrorists/miscreants may enter Peshawar city to disturb the peace of the city during by-election on NA-31.

Under the order, the district administration has also imposed a ban on the use of vehicles with tinted glasses, pillion riding, APL/bogus number plate motorcycles and entry of Afghan refugees to the city.

Anyone found violating the order would be proceeded against under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (P.P.C).

