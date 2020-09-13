UrduPoint.com
Carrot Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately: Experts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of carrot immediately to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Sunday that carrot is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of several vitamins and minerals.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of carrot over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people but it is also helpful for the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said.

September is the most suitable time for cultivation of carrot. Therefore, the growers should start its cultivation immediately so that they could get maximum yield, he added.

