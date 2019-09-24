UrduPoint.com
Carrot Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately

Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:26 PM

Carrot cultivation should be started immediately

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of carrot immediately to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of carrot immediately to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here Tuesday that carrot is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of several vitamins and other minerals.

He said that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of carrot over maximum space,adding that September-October is the most suitable time for cultivation of carrot.

