Carrot cultivation should be started in September: Agri Experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the farmers to prepare lands and start cultivation of carrot immediately with the advent of September to get bumper production.

Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that carrot was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of several vitamins and other minerals.

Therefore, the growers should immediately prepare their lands to cultivate carrot crops on maximum space.

They said growers should use approved varieties of carrots because its production not only played a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but it was helpful in mitigating their financial constraints.