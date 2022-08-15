UrduPoint.com

Carrot Cultivation Should Be Started In September: Agri Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Carrot cultivation should be started in September: Agri Experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the farmers to prepare lands and start cultivation of carrot immediately with the advent of September to get bumper production.

Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that carrot was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of several vitamins and other minerals.

Therefore, the growers should immediately prepare their lands to cultivate carrot crops on maximum space.

They said growers should use approved varieties of carrots because its production not only played a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but it was helpful in mitigating their financial constraints.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture September

Recent Stories

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialog ..

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

8 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

50 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.