Carry over water storage capacity being enhanced to 120 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A comprehensive strategy has been devised through which various projects will be completed in a phased manner to enhance carry over water storage capacity to 120 days in the country.

Sources told APP here that currently, there was 30 days carry over capacity which was being increased to 120 days.

They said India has carry over capacity of 170 days, Egypt 700 days and America 900 days.

Water and Power Development Authority has been expeditiously working on a number of projects to improve water situation in the country and add a sizeable quantum of hydel electricity to the National Grid.

Mohmand Dam, Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project were some mega projects on which work was being carried out, they said.

They said Mohmand Dam, Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I) would add gross water storage capacity of 9.

3 MAF and about 7500 MW low-cost and environment friendly hydel electricity to the national grid.

They said these projects would be commissioned during 2025 to 2029.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1951 per capita water availability in Pakistan was 5650 cubic meter per annum which had already come down to an alarming level of 908 cubic meter per annum, pushing us to the stage of water-scarce country.

They said Pakistan could store only 10 percent of its annual river flows against the world average of 40 percent.

Ironically, instead of increasing water storage capacity, Pakistan has lost about one-fourth storage of the dams.

They said the live water storage capacity that used to be 16.26 million acre feet (MAF) in 1976 has reduced to 13.68 MAF.

