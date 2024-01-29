Open Menu

Carrying Arms Banned In Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Carrying arms banned in Swat

District Magistrate Swat, Dr Muhammad Qasim Ali Khan on Monday under the Section-144 CRPC, imposed a complete ban on carrying firearms including the legal one

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) District Magistrate Swat, Dr Muhammad Qasim Ali Khan on Monday under the Section-144 CRPC, imposed a complete ban on carrying firearms including the legal one.

A notification to this effect said a complete ban has been imposed in the jurisdiction of Swat district on exhibition and carrying of all kinds of firearms including the arms having valid license.

It said the violators of this order will face legal action under Section 188 PPC of the law.

The order will remain enforced till February 11, the notification said and added that the personnel of the law enforcing agencies (LAEs) will remain exempted from the order.

