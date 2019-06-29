UrduPoint.com
Carrying Snuff During Traveling Abroad Banned

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:43 PM

Carrying snuff during traveling abroad banned

The Civil Aviation Authority and Anti-Narcotics Force have imposed banned on carrying of snuff (Niswar) during traveling by air

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) The Civil Aviation Authority and Anti-Narcotics Force have imposed banned on carrying of snuff (Niswar) during traveling by air.A notification, in this regard, was issued here on Saturday.

Panaflex has been installed on all major airports in the country.

The notification states that all Arab countries have declared snuff a drug and strict action will be taken against passenger, who found carrying snuff.It is pertinent to mention here that the Iraqi law enforcement agents had arrested many Pakistanis for having snuff in May last year.

Later, Pakistani embassy in Iraq had written a letter to the Pakistani government to ban on carrying of snuff during travel.The latter also stated that in case the government didn't ensure elimination of snuff , the passengers will be taken into custody at the airport in Iraq.

