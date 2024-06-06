Cars collision claims life of one,injures nine

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A man was killed while nine including four children sustained injuries in two cars collision here at Bhulwal road near Ajnala Railway station on Thursday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar shah told APP that two cars of same locality (Bhulwal) were collided due to over speeding.

Resultantly, Jahanzaib (21) r/o Bhulwal died on the spot,while Ghulam Haiyder (8) Umar Farooq (7), Farhat Sultana (20), Aziz ur-Rehman, Noreen (30), Shehbaz bibi (50) ,Wajahat Naveed (26) ,Ayeza Bibi (19) and Kaleem (5).

All the victims were belonged to same area.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities.