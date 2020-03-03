UrduPoint.com
Cars Collision Kills 3, Wounded Six In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:20 AM

Cars collision kills 3, wounded six in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Three people died while other six wounded in a three-cars collision near Faizpur interchange on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway early Tuesday morning.

The accident involving head-on collision took place Near Lahore, where three high-speed cars collided with each other, a private news channels reported.

Police and the rescue teams reached at the scene immediately and startedinvestigation.

