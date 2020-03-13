Cars, motorcycles lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) -: Police have smashed a cars and motorcycles lifter gang and recovered looted vehicles from their possession.

Police spokesperson said here on Friday that Civil Lines police team in a raid arrested 4-member gang identified as Abrar alias Fauji (ring leader), Asif, Amanullah and Intizar.

Police recovered five cars and seven motorcycles worth Rs 5.2 million from their possession.

Further investigations were underway.