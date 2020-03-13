UrduPoint.com
Cars, Motorcycles Lifter Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Fri 13th March 2020

Cars, motorcycles lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

Police have smashed a cars and motorcycles lifter gang and recovered looted vehicles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) -: Police have smashed a cars and motorcycles lifter gang and recovered looted vehicles from their possession.

Police spokesperson said here on Friday that Civil Lines police team in a raid arrested 4-member gang identified as Abrar alias Fauji (ring leader), Asif, Amanullah and Intizar.

Police recovered five cars and seven motorcycles worth Rs 5.2 million from their possession.

Further investigations were underway.

