Cars of upto 1000 CC see federal excise duty of 2.5 per cent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated it recommends that cars of upto 1000 CC see a federal excise duty of 2.5 per cent.It is further recommended that cars which are more than 2000CC in capacity see a federal excise duty of 7.5pc imposed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated it recommends that cars of upto 1000 CC see a Federal excise duty of 2.5 per cent.It is further recommended that cars which are more than 2000CC in capacity see a federal excise duty of 7.5pc imposed.

Hammad Azhar announces that the budget recommends a federal excise duty of Rs5,200 on every 10,000 cigarettes be imposed.Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated this during his Budget 2019-20 speech at parliament house.

However, Textile machinery and parts will be exempt from duties. Duty will also be lowered on flexible fibers and non-woven materials. Paper scrap and pulp will be exempted from custom duty as paper is an important input in the educational sector.