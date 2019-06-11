UrduPoint.com
Cars Of Upto 1000 CC See Federal Excise Duty Of 2.5 Per Cent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:11 PM

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated it recommends that cars of upto 1000 CC see a federal excise duty of 2.5 per cent.It is further recommended that cars which are more than 2000CC in capacity see a federal excise duty of 7.5pc imposed

Hammad Azhar announces that the budget recommends a federal excise duty of Rs5,200 on every 10,000 cigarettes be imposed.Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated this during his Budget 2019-20 speech at parliament house.

However, Textile machinery and parts will be exempt from duties. Duty will also be lowered on flexible fibers and non-woven materials. Paper scrap and pulp will be exempted from custom duty as paper is an important input in the educational sector.

