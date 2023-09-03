Open Menu

Cars Snatched From Karachi Recovered In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The police recovered 2 cars that were snatched from Bahria Town and Surjani areas of Karachi the other day but the police could not apprehend the suspects involved in the car snatching.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the police received information that the 2 cars, a Toyota Corolla�and a Suzuki Alto, were heading towards Hyderabad from Karachi.

He added that the Bhitai Nagar police set up a picket on the Hyderabad Bypass, which connects the M9 Motorway to the National Highway.

The spokesman claimed that the snatchers after watching the police escaped from the scene, leaving the cars behind.

He said that the police recovered the cars, 4 mobile phones and a pistol belonging to the owners of the vehicles.

Rajput said the police were hunting for the suspects in the area near the vehicles' location.

