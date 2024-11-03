Cart bazaar providing relief to people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In line with special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Khan Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, a Sasta cart bazaar was set up which is striving to provide relief to people.

People can purchase fruit, vegetables and dried fruit at subsidized rates.

A district administration spokesman said that for the provision of quality food items at fixed rates, the government was taking revolutionary steps for the masses. He said that the Sasta Cart Bazaar consisted of 55 carts in front of Company Bagh which is providing essentials at low rates

He said that Dist Admin Officers including DCs, ACs and price control magistrates were monitoring the bazaars on an hourly basis.

Secretary DRTA Muhammad Tahir formed traffic routes to avoid disturbances.

He said that a monitoring counter had also been set up to review the Bazaar performance.