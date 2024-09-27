Cart market inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Local Government and Community Development Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmad inaugurated a cart market near the Craft Market.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha and Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed accompanied him. The cart market has been beautifully set up, providing a pleasant environment for selling fruits and vegetables at fixed prices.

The residents of the area have expressed their happiness over this initiative.

Later, the Secretary along with the Commissioner visited the air-conditioned bus stand to review cleanliness and facilities provided to passengers. They expressed satisfaction with the performance of the officers and staff of the Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur. They also visited the General Bus Stand and said that funds would be provided to beautify the area and facilitate passengers.