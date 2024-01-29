Cart Rider Hit To Death
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 05:51 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A cart rider was hit to death in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala police station.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that 55-year-old Lal Din was riding a donkey cart on Shahkot Road when a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane hit him.
As a result, he fell down and died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala while the area police started an investigation, he added.
