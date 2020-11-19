Carved brick marvel of Sheikh Sadan Shaheed needs immediate preservation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Locally known as 'Farishton Ka Darbar' or "Angels' tomb", over seven centuries old mausoleum of The mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Sadan Shaheed in Muzaffargarh District near Head Muhammad Wala - a marvel of cut and carved brick work - is in need of immediate preservation before its meticulously designed exterior fades away.

It is a square-shaped and roofless single hall, which is among the only two architectural icons from the past with their exteriors decorated with carved brick art. The other one is the mausoleum of Syed Ahmad Kabir situated in Lodhran district, Incharge Archaeology Department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad says.

Majority of the local people call it the Angels' Tomb as they believe that it was built by the spiritual creatures.

The tomb is located 35 kilometres from Muzaffargarh-Jhang Road in Mauza Jhalareen Shumali. The saint buried here, according to local traditions, is said to be a descendant of Hazrat Tamim Ansari, one of the companions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), says a brief note displayed by the Archaeology Department on the site. His ancestors came to Multan with Muhammad Bin Qasim. The tomb-stone indicates that the monument belong to Sheikh Sadan Shaheed (674 AH).

The tomb rests on a platform or plinth. The surface of platform is covered by modern cement plaster without any change in its portions having carved brick patterns.

All the four facades of the tomb are decorated with running horizontal friezes in the cut and carved bricks. The exterior is decorated with bricks carved with floral design in friezes.

The eastern façade is decorated with Quranic words 'Bismillah' and three verses of Surah-e-Al-Fateh.

The central part of the middle portion of each façade has an opening with trefoil arch. The southern and northern sides are decorated with cut and carved bricks, while on the eastern and western sides there are decorated cut and carved bricks, and the word "ALLAH" in Kufic character. Projected frames near the columns of doorways are decorated with floral designs. There is word ÄLLAH" on the southern side in Kufic characters and eastern, northern and western sides have floral designs.

The friezes on the exterior are decorated with the word "ALLAH" and "Ya ALLAH" repeated 16 times and "Al-Mulko Lillah" 14 times.

Decorated pigeon holes are provided in each façade. There are two recessed blind niches on both sides of stairs on southern side above the ground. Each niche has side columns with base and capital in brick carving and the recess portion is decorated with floral and geometrical brick carved designs. Each niche has a brick carved crown (Taj) on it.

The Archaeology Department official said a proposal for restoration of the tomb was forwarded last year with a cost assessment of Rs 5 million. Another proposal would be sent this year to strengthen and restore the tomb by dismantling portions of modern construction, underpinning where salt had affected, earth work, provision of a wooden Sheesham door and restoration of cut and carved brick work where it was missing.

The tomb of Sheikh Sadan Shaheed could be restored by following the pattern of work on Syed Ahmad Kabir's mausoleum in Lodhran, which was in better condition, he added.