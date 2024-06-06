Open Menu

CAS Ambassadors Visit RCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 11:04 PM

A delegation of ambassadors from Central Asian States (CAS) visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and had an interactive session with leadership and representatives from the business community, here on Thursday

The delegation included Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Ulanbek Totuiaev Ambassador of Krgyztsan, Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Khazar Farhadov and Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was warmly received by the president and the group leader of RCCI.

According to the details, the chamber's leadership and members were briefed on trade opportunities, bilateral and multilateral relations and mutual cooperation between Pakistan and the friendly countries of CAS in diverse fields.

The recent incident which took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan also came under discussion.

While talking to the ambassadors, president RCCI said that Pakistan had deep rooted historical and cultural relations with the countries of Central Asia.

The visit by the ambassadors is a great encouragement for the business community towards further enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, he said.

Group leader RCCI Sohail Altaf also appreciated the briefing by the ambassadors about the current situation after the Bishkek incident and facilities being provided to Pakistani students.

A number of RCCI's executive members and business community reps were also present during the visit.

