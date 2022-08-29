UrduPoint.com

CAS Directs Relief Ramp Up In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sindhu while taking stock of the deteriorating condition of the flood affected areas gave instructions to enhance Pakistan Air Force (PAF) efforts into an aggressive flood relief campaign.

The CAS has also directed all bases to generate intrinsic support to flood affectees in coordination with local civil authorities for directed efforts as the flood calamity was affecting all across the country, a PAF news release said.

Additionally, PAF Flood Relief Donation Account was being established to assist flood victims.

Chief of the Air Staff's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief campaign was aimed to be a targeted effort, in order to make it more effective and efficient by reaching out to affected people in far flung areas stranded due to severed land routes.

All branches of PAF have been directed to provide whole hearted efforts and support for this campaign. A focal point has been established at Air Headquarters, Islamabad to monitor the efficiency of the relief operations.

For effective management, three relief zones have been established under Regional Air Commands whereas more than 25 helicopters and eight C-130 aircraft of PAF Air Mobility Command were to be utilised for a swift reach out to inaccessible areas. For this effort, an Air Support Bridge is being established. For a concentrated relief support, tent cities were being established at appropriate locations for the displaced where they were being provided with free food, shelter and medical facilities.

It added that the PAF help desk established at Disaster Relief Cell can be reached on 051-9260835 and 051-9262404 for any relief and rescue related information.

