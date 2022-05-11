UrduPoint.com

CAS Visits PAF Air War College Institute

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 07:05 PM

CAS visits PAF Air War College Institute

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday visited PAF Air War College Institute (AWCI) and congratulated the AWCI team for transforming it into an institute of the highest caliber capable of meeting the contemporary challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday visited PAF Air War College Institute (AWCI) and congratulated the AWCI team for transforming it into an institute of the highest caliber capable of meeting the contemporary challenges.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) was received by President Air War College Institute Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, the CAS paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of the motherland.

The Air Chief said, "The world is undergoing unprecedented transformation in this era of technological advancement and global security environment which has necessitated aligning our objectives to meet modern challenges".

He further stated, "We must work hard to keep abreast of latest developments in perpetual cyber warfare and info ops-domains".

The Air Chief urged the course participants to put in their best for the achievement of PAF vision to be "a dynamic and resilient aerospace force capable of creating decisive effects across domains in ever evolving operational environment."PAF Air War College Institute is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments. The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including: Civil & Military Professionals, Diplomats, Scholars & Academicians, Lawyers, Industrialists, Scientists, Economists and Media Personnel. Exclusive Interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Lawyers Media Best

Recent Stories

Court extends interim bail of PA secretary, MPA

Court extends interim bail of PA secretary, MPA

1 minute ago
 PIBC welcomes new US envoy to Pakistan

PIBC welcomes new US envoy to Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Selfie craze takes life of tourist

Selfie craze takes life of tourist

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister reviews measures for resolving Chol ..

Chief Minister reviews measures for resolving Cholistan water issues

2 minutes ago
 Exhibition on Sufism held at Punjab Arts Council

Exhibition on Sufism held at Punjab Arts Council

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Waiting for Official Apology From Poland fo ..

Moscow Waiting for Official Apology From Poland for Incident With Russian Ambass ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.