CAS visits PAF Air War College Institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday visited PAF Air War College Institute (AWCI) and congratulated the AWCI team for transforming it into an institute of the highest caliber capable of meeting the contemporary challenges.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) was received by President Air War College Institute Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, the CAS paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of the motherland.

The Air Chief said, "The world is undergoing unprecedented transformation in this era of technological advancement and global security environment which has necessitated aligning our objectives to meet modern challenges".

He further stated, "We must work hard to keep abreast of latest developments in perpetual cyber warfare and info ops-domains".

The Air Chief urged the course participants to put in their best for the achievement of PAF vision to be "a dynamic and resilient aerospace force capable of creating decisive effects across domains in ever evolving operational environment."PAF Air War College Institute is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments. The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including: Civil & Military Professionals, Diplomats, Scholars & Academicians, Lawyers, Industrialists, Scientists, Economists and Media Personnel. Exclusive Interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course.