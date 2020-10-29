Casablanca and Karachi to be given status of sister cities : Administrator

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that Morocco's city Casablanca and Karachi would be given status of sister cities so that both the cities could come closer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that Morocco's city Casablanca and Karachi would be given status of sister cities so that both the cities could come closer.

One part of Baghe Ibn e Qasim would be fixed for civilization of Moraco and its Consul General would look after the same, the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to honorary Consul General of Morocco in Karachi, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)building here, said a statement.

The honorary CG of Morocco also invited Shallwani to visit Morocco.

Ishtiaq Baig said that Pakistan and Morocco also have trade relations and the latter imports Pakistan's sports items and surgical accessories.

"The people of Morocco consider Pakistanis as their true friends and brothers," Baig added.

Shallwani said that memorandum of understanding for sister cities would bring Karachi and Casablanca closer.

We want Karachi to be developed like cities of Morocco and the latter's support in this regard would be appreciated.

He said that a part of Baghe Ibn e Qasim would be fixed for Morocco and other countries for projection of their civilization. "It would be very grateful for locals as well as the foreigners and tourism in Pakistan would surely be boosted," he added.

"Karachi is the biggest city and economic hub of Pakistan. The city has four industrial zones, two ports and an internal airport," the Administrator said and added that KMC is trying to uplift infrastructure of the city.

Shallwani hoped that Morocco government would work on joint projects in Pakistan particularly Karachi.

The Honoury Consul General was also given shield and Ajrak.