Cascading training session phase two held at SBKU

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Master Trainers from Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKU) cascaded the training sessions for the faculty members from all departments of SBKU to reflect their learning on the theme "Modern Classroom Teaching" under the U.S. – Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Program.

The cascading training session phase II was held at the Main Campus of SBKU, said a press release issue here on Friday.

The BUITEMS grant lead team consisted of Dr. Bilal Sarwar, Dr. Fozia Ahmed, Dr. Raja Rub Nawaz, and Dr. S.M Nabeel, was also present as mentor on the occasion.

On this occasion, an interactive session was also organized between the BUITEMS grant lead team and the faculty members of SBK University, in which Dr. Bilal Sarwar and Dr. Fozia Ahmed shared their knowledge, experiences and professional skills with the participants.

They lauded the active participation and performance of faculty members in the training sessions and unprecedented success of the University.

In a short time, sharing his views during cascading training session, elaborating the objectives of training session, Dr. Bilal Sarwar also thanked Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sajida Noreen for her support and leadership in conducting training sessions in in SBK.

He said that the Phase III would be held soon, in which the participants of phase II could implement what they have learned in their classrooms with their students, and they would also share the implementation report.

The Master trainers for the cascading training session including Dr. Hina Shafiq, Dr. Gul Ghutai, Ms. Naila Mushtaq and Ms. Shumaira Rahim conducted the sessions on academic leadership, interactive classrooms, assertion evidence, classroom assessment, classroom environment, traditional and modern classrooms, collaborative learning techniques, and bloom's taxonomy applied scenarios.