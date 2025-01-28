'Cascading Trainings' Workshop Inaugurated At FJWU
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Strategic Planning Committee and the Center for Learning Excellence at Fatima Jinnah Women’s University have collaborated to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing teaching practices and aligning higher education systems with global standards.
A series of trainings under the banner "Cascading Trainings of Higher Education Systems Strengthening Activity" was inaugurated today by the Vice-Chancellor FJWU, Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza (Pride of Performance, TI).
According to the university spokesperson, the training session provided the participants with practical exposure to modern tools and techniques designed to improve teaching and learning outcomes. Through these interactive sessions, educators are being equipped with advanced strategies to enhance student engagement and promote academic excellence.
Towards the end of the day, a Focus Group Discussion was conducted to explore ways to integrate these innovative practices into university policies. Participants shared valuable insights and brainstormed practical strategies for policy reform and curriculum development, ensuring that the university remains at the forefront of contemporary teaching methodologies.
The resource persons for the workshop included Dr. Akifa Imtiaz, Dr. Shaheryar Naveed, Dr. Nazia Habib, and Dr. Inayat, who brought their expertise to guide participants through impactful learning sessions.
The workshop series reflects the university’s unwavering dedication to promoting educational excellence and advancing the professional development of its faculty members.
