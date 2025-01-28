Open Menu

'Cascading Trainings' Workshop Inaugurated At FJWU

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM

'Cascading Trainings' workshop inaugurated at FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Strategic Planning Committee and the Center for Learning Excellence at Fatima Jinnah Women’s University have collaborated to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing teaching practices and aligning higher education systems with global standards.

A series of trainings under the banner "Cascading Trainings of Higher Education Systems Strengthening Activity" was inaugurated today by the Vice-Chancellor FJWU, Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza (Pride of Performance, TI).

According to the university spokesperson, the training session provided the participants with practical exposure to modern tools and techniques designed to improve teaching and learning outcomes. Through these interactive sessions, educators are being equipped with advanced strategies to enhance student engagement and promote academic excellence.

Towards the end of the day, a Focus Group Discussion was conducted to explore ways to integrate these innovative practices into university policies. Participants shared valuable insights and brainstormed practical strategies for policy reform and curriculum development, ensuring that the university remains at the forefront of contemporary teaching methodologies.

The resource persons for the workshop included Dr. Akifa Imtiaz, Dr. Shaheryar Naveed, Dr. Nazia Habib, and Dr. Inayat, who brought their expertise to guide participants through impactful learning sessions.

The workshop series reflects the university’s unwavering dedication to promoting educational excellence and advancing the professional development of its faculty members.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

2 hours ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

2 hours ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

3 hours ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

3 hours ago
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

4 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

4 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan