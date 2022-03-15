UrduPoint.com

Case About Elections Ord Sent To IHC's Chief Justice

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Case about elections Ord sent to IHC's chief justice

Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s Justice Aamer Farooq on Tuesday sent the case regarding the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 to the court of chief justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s Justice Aamer Farooq on Tuesday sent the case regarding the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 to the court of chief justice.

The court noted that the cases pertaining to other ordinances were already being heard by the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Justice Farooq remarked that why not this case should also be sent to the same court.

Earlier, deputy attorney general said that attorney general of Pakistan would give arguments in this case.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the orders of the high court and top court were available regarding the ordinances.

The petitions were filed by a chairman union council Sardar Mehtab.

