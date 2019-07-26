UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Case Against Altaf Hussain Adjourned Till Aug 8

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Case against Altaf Hussain adjourned till Aug 8

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned hearing till August 8, against founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain pertaining to money laundering and his alleged anti state activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned hearing till August 8, against founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain pertaining to money laundering and his alleged anti state activities.

A co-accused Ahmed Ali appeared before ATC Judge Jawad Abbas Hassan hearing the above case against MQM's leader.

During outset of hearing, the defense counsel apprised the judge that the accused had moved a petition to Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the shifting of this case to Islamabad. He stated that this matter belong to Sindh province and should be shifted to Karachi.

He prayed the court to stay the trial till SHC decide defense plea.

To which, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Islamabad MQM Sindh High Court Altaf Hussain Money August Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Mortality of fish in Rawal Lake: Two accused sent ..

30 seconds ago

NAB KP starts investigations in Kamra Model Town A ..

31 seconds ago

Turkish Trade Minister Thanks Russia for Easing Vi ..

33 seconds ago

Belarusian Diplomat Shot in Turkey Still in Intens ..

36 seconds ago

China condoles with Tunisia over president's death ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.