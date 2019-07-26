Case against Altaf Hussain adjourned till Aug 8

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned hearing till August 8, against founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain pertaining to money laundering and his alleged anti state activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned hearing till August 8, against founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain pertaining to money laundering and his alleged anti state activities.

A co-accused Ahmed Ali appeared before ATC Judge Jawad Abbas Hassan hearing the above case against MQM's leader.

During outset of hearing, the defense counsel apprised the judge that the accused had moved a petition to Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the shifting of this case to Islamabad. He stated that this matter belong to Sindh province and should be shifted to Karachi.

He prayed the court to stay the trial till SHC decide defense plea.

To which, the court adjourned hearing of the case.