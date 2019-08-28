UrduPoint.com
Case Against Dar Adjourned Till Sep 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 12, on a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 12, on a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others.

Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Co-accused including Mansoor Raza, Naeem Mehmood and Saeed Ahmad appeared before the court.

During outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that AC-I judge Muhammad Bashir was hearing arguments in this case. He prayed the court to adjourn the case until ending of Judge Muhammad Bashir's leave period.

The judge accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case.

