Case against extradition of 'US citizen' adjourned till July 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition challenging the extradition of one Talha Haroon to the United States for allegedly plotting a terror attack in New York City, till July 22

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Talha's father.

The petitioner's counsel Muhammad Adrees Advocate pleaded before the bench that there was no evidence regarding the involvement of his client in the attack's planning.

The Deputy Attorney General argued that Talha Haroon was a US citizen, who was in Pakistan on a visit. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad had allowed extradition of the accused after holding an inquiry.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the bench would decide the matter on merit after hearing the two sides at large.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had earlier directed for fresh inquiry into the matter and asked the US investigation officer to appear before magistrate in this regard.