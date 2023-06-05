UrduPoint.com

Case Against Fawad Chaudhry Transferred To ASJ Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 06:25 PM

A local court on Monday transferred the case against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to the court of Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Tahir Abbas Sapra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday transferred the case against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to the court of Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Tahir Abbas Sapra.

The additional session court would take up the case for hearing on Tuesday.

Session Judge Nasir Javed Rana transferred the case to the court of ASJ.

The Islamabad police had registered a case against Fawad Chaudhry pertaining to inciting the government employees against the institutions.

