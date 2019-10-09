Case against JUI-F protest adjourned for a week

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing on a petition seeking to prevent Jamiat Ulema-e-Islama - Fazal (JUI-F) from holding a protest march in the federal capital for a week

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition, filed by a citizen Hafiz Ahtisham against the expected protest of the JUI-F.

He said the petitioner had moved this plea before the time.

He said JUI-F had to take permission from Islamabad deputy commissioner to hold march in the city.

The petitioner had pleaded in the petition that the court had already ordered the district administration to fix a place for protests as the march could affect the routine life of the Isloiites.

The petitioner had nominated Ministry of Interior, Ministry of education, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PEMRA and ICT administration as respondent in the case.