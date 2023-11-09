Case against NMI hospital registered for storing smuggled drugs in pharmacy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The district administration, along with the Chief Drug Inspector, has to register a case against NMI Hospital for storing smuggled drugs in its pharmacy.

According to the statement, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner South Capt.

(r) Altaf Hussain Sario, AC Saddar Zara Zahid, and Chief Drug Inspector Ghulam Ali Lakho, they inspected pharmacies located in the district and found smuggled drugs stored in the NMI hospital pharmacy.

The Chief Drug Inspector also registered a case against NMI Hospital under the Drug Act, while a fine was imposed against other pharmacies for selling medicines at higher prices.