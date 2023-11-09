Open Menu

Case Against NMI Hospital Registered For Storing Smuggled Drugs In Pharmacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Case against NMI hospital registered for storing smuggled drugs in pharmacy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The district administration, along with the Chief Drug Inspector, has to register a case against NMI Hospital for storing smuggled drugs in its pharmacy.

According to the statement, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner South Capt.

(r) Altaf Hussain Sario, AC Saddar Zara Zahid, and Chief Drug Inspector Ghulam Ali Lakho, they inspected pharmacies located in the district and found smuggled drugs stored in the NMI hospital pharmacy.

The Chief Drug Inspector also registered a case against NMI Hospital under the Drug Act, while a fine was imposed against other pharmacies for selling medicines at higher prices.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Drugs Fine Saddar Ghulam Ali

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

12 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

12 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

12 hours ago
Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

13 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

13 hours ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

13 hours ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

13 hours ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

13 hours ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan