Case Against Opp Leaders Registered For Holding Rally On The Mall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:55 PM

Case against Opp leaders registered for holding rally on The Mall

The Punjab police on Friday registered cases against opposition political leaders for holding a rally at The Mall on Thursday, in violation of the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders

The FIR has been registered against 58 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira and Shehbaz Sharif as well as 1800/1900 unidentified activists.

The FIR has been registered against 58 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira and Shehbaz Sharif as well as 1800/1900 unidentified activists.

One FIR has been registered with the Civil Lines police station and the other at Qilla Gujjar Singh.

The Punjab government had refused the opposition a permission to hold a rally on The Mall on July 25. However, the opposition parties went ahead with its plans of holding a rally at The Mall road, presided over by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

