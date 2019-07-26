Case against Opp leaders registered for holding rally on The Mall

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab police on Friday registered cases against opposition political leaders for holding a rally at The Mall on Thursday, in violation of the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders.

The FIR has been registered against 58 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira and Shehbaz Sharif as well as 1800/1900 unidentified activists.

One FIR has been registered with the Civil Lines police station and the other at Qilla Gujjar Singh.

The Punjab government had refused the opposition a permission to hold a rally on The Mall on July 25. However, the opposition parties went ahead with its plans of holding a rally at The Mall road, presided over by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.