Case Against Opp Leaders Registered For Holding Rally On The Mall
Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:55 PM
The Punjab police on Friday registered cases against opposition political leaders for holding a rally at The Mall on Thursday, in violation of the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders
The FIR has been registered against 58 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira and Shehbaz Sharif as well as 1800/1900 unidentified activists.
One FIR has been registered with the Civil Lines police station and the other at Qilla Gujjar Singh.
The Punjab government had refused the opposition a permission to hold a rally on The Mall on July 25. However, the opposition parties went ahead with its plans of holding a rally at The Mall road, presided over by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.