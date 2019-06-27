UrduPoint.com
Case Against PTM Adjourned Till July 16

Case against PTM adjourned till July 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing till July 16, on a petition seeking blockage of social media accounts and ban on coverage of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM)'s leaders.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard two applications seeking blocking of social media accounts of Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Gulalai Ismael and Ali Wazir.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded before the bench that PTM was not a registered political party.

He prayed the court to order for identification of accused involved in maligning the state institutions.

He alleged that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had not ensured implementation on its code of conduct regarding coverage of PTM. He requested the court that a ban may be imposed on electronic and social media for coverage of PTM's activities.

It may be mentioned that the bench had already served notices to the PTM leadersand other respondents to submit in the case.

