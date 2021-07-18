ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said case of alleged kidnapping of Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhel's daughter had been registered at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad and hopefully to be resolved within 72 hours.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister shared details of the case and said an First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rashid said the police registered an FIR about the kidnapping incident at 2:00 am (in the morning) on the statement of daughter of Afghan Ambassador.

The minister said CCTV footage obtained by the police showed that the girl left her home on foot and arrived a market from where she hired two taxis one after the other.

He said the girl hired a taxi to Khadda market (situated in sector G-7) and from there hired another taxi for a mall in Rawalpindi.

The point is being probed by the police as how the girl reached to Daman-e-Koh from Rawalpindi, he said adding that they have interviewed the third taxi driver as well.

The minister said authorities have also interviewed the driver of the third taxi that the ambassador's daughter commuted, adding that she could have gone straight to F-6 but instead chosen to go to F-9 area in Islamabad.

After the assault, the minister said, the girl first went to the Ali Medical Centre and then the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital.

The minister said authorities would probe as to how the ambassador's daughter arrived from Rawalpindi to Daman-e-Koh and hopefully by evening today (Sunday), more missing links of the case could be put together to provide a clear picture.

Sheikh Rashid said police were investigating the case on "top priority" following directions from the Prime Minister. "In the next 72 hours, we will [God willing] solve the case", he added.

"We will present the entire, true picture in front of the world," he said adding that Pakistan's importance in the region has increased manifold due to PM Khan's popular foreign policy moves.

"After PM Khan's 'absolutely not' stance received immense popularity both in Pakistan and abroad, India has fully unleashed its malicious propaganda against Pakistan," he added.

The minister said India is misguiding people about this case and playing the role of an "influence agent" against Pakistan.

Regarding investigation into Dasu Bus incident, the minister said a joint investigation team of experts from China and Pakistan were working on it.

The minister said, 15 people from China had joined our teams, adding that China appreciated Pakistan for its investigation and cooperation in the Dasu blast incident.

Chinese had conveyed to Pakistan that both countries should be on the same page, Sheikh Rashid said.

Rashid debunked the rumors of the Dasu Dam site being closed and said that work at the hydropower plant has resumed.

Responding to a question, the minister stressed the need for joint venture of Islamabad and Rawalpindi police for effective policing measures in the city. He further said the Interior Ministry has sought approval for 1500 cameras under safe city project to enhance security of the city.