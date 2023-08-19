Case of Journalist Jan Mahar high-profile, inspecting all aspects: Odho

Open Menu

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tanveer Alam Odho on Saturday said that the committee inquiring into the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar inspecting all aspects of the high-profile murder case.

Talking to media persons at SSP office here, DIG Odho, who is heading the special committee inquiring into the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar said that it is a high-profile case, we are trying to look into all aspects of the murder case.

"I have met the complainant and witnesses of the murder case today," adding that he has visited the crime scene and examined police papers of the case.

He further said that they will move the probe forward on the basis of evidence.

He said that statements of the accused in police remand have been reviewed.

"Chemical examination, forensic and geo-fencing reports will be received within two weeks," he further said.

He said the family of the deceased being provided foolproof security.

Earlier, Inspector General Sindh Police formed a special committee to investigate the murder of Journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, headed by DIG Traffic Tanveer Odho. The special team comprises of five senior officers SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik, SSP Khairpur Rohail Khoso, SDPO Gambat, Nauman Zafar and SP CTD Sukkur Abdul Qudoos Kalwar.

This team of experts has been entrusted with the crucial task of unraveling the details surrounding the incident and bringing culprits to justice.

The committee's head has been authorized to seek cooperation from any officer within the Sindh Police.

