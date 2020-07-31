UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Case Of Pakistani-American's Killing To Be Dealt As Per Law: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Case of Pakistani-American's killing to be dealt as per law: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Friday said the authorities concerned were closely following the investigation of the killing of Pakistani-American Tahir Naseem and stressed that "the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the law".

Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in response to a media query regarding the killing of person under trial in Peshawar said, "the alleged killer had been arrested and a special team constituted to investigate the case".

"The government is committed to ensuring that the fundamental rights and protections provided in the Constitution are fully enforced and implemented," she said.

\932

Related Topics

Peshawar Foreign Office Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

51 minutes ago

UK May Turn to Trading With Russia More in Light o ..

2 minutes ago

President Sardar Masood Khan pays tributes to IIOJ ..

2 minutes ago

Trout takes a break from Angels to welcome first c ..

2 minutes ago

MCI finalizes plan to keep Islamabad clean during ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.