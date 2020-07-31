(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Friday said the authorities concerned were closely following the investigation of the killing of Pakistani-American Tahir Naseem and stressed that "the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the law".

Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in response to a media query regarding the killing of person under trial in Peshawar said, "the alleged killer had been arrested and a special team constituted to investigate the case".

"The government is committed to ensuring that the fundamental rights and protections provided in the Constitution are fully enforced and implemented," she said.

\932