Case Of Serena Hotal Bomb Blast Registered In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Case of Serena Hotal bomb blast registered in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A case of bomb blast in the parking of a local hotel in Quetta has been registered in the Counter Terrorism Development (CTD) police station on Thursday.

According to CTD officials, the case has been registered under 302,324, 324 QD, 427 PPC.

The case is also included section of the Explosives Act and Seven ATA. The case has been registered in the complaint of the SHO of the concerned police station within the limits of the crime scene.

Earlier, the site of the blast was declared a crime scene and sealed off last night.

According to police, 5 people were killed and 10 injured in the blast of Wednesday night.

