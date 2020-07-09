UrduPoint.com
Case Pertaining To Railways Golf Club Adjourned For 2 Weeks

Thu 09th July 2020

Case pertaining to Railways Golf Club adjourned for 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of the case pertaining to lease of Railways Royal Palm Golf and Country Club for the two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Faisal Arab, heard the case regarding the implementation of the court order for leasing out the premises of Old Railways Golf Club.

During the course of proceedings, railways presented the report on feasibility and consultant of Railways Golf Club.

Justice Bandial said the report was submitted this day and the court would not consider it at this time.  The counsel for the railways said despite the court order, the MHVL company did not cooperate in the audit.

The counsel for the MHVL said accounts details were already with the railways.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said railways had stated that many parties were ready for the club.

Justice Ijaz said the RFT for the club was not formed yet and it seemed it would take another ten years for the club to be leased.

The counsel for the railways said the department would float an international tender for the lease of club on the direction of the apex court.

The court directed the representative of the MHVL Company to contact the railways and audit on next Monday.

The court also sought the views of the parties on the feasibility report of the railways.

