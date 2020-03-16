Case regarding 2017 census adjourned for indefinite period

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM)'s petition regarding 2017 census till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM)'s petition regarding 2017 census till date in office.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case filed by MQM regarding holding of housing and population census in Karachi.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi asked about the points effectiveness raised in the case.

The counsel for MQM said voting in some Constituencies of Karachi was higher than the population showed in the census.

Justice Yahya Afridi said the points raised in the case had become ineffective.

The counsel said the MQM had also requested an amendment in the case. He said amendment in case could be done after removal of registrar's objections.