UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Case Regarding 2017 Census Adjourned For Indefinite Period

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

Case regarding 2017 census adjourned for indefinite period

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM)'s petition regarding 2017 census till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM)'s petition regarding 2017 census till date in office.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case filed by MQM regarding holding of housing and population census in Karachi.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi asked about the points effectiveness raised in the case.

The counsel for MQM said voting in some Constituencies of Karachi was higher than the population showed in the census.

Justice Yahya Afridi said the points raised in the case had become ineffective.

The counsel said the MQM had also requested an amendment in the case. He said amendment in case could be done after removal of registrar's objections.

Related Topics

Karachi MQM Supreme Court 2017 Afridi Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

11 minutes ago

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

1 hour ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

1 hour ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirous cases in Sindh touch 103 : Chief Mini ..

33 seconds ago

Right now, PSL is my focus: Muhammad Amir

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.