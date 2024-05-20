Case registered against 10 outlaws for allegedly torturing Assistant Commissioner

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Muzaffargarh police registered case against unknown persons including for allegedly torturing an assistant commissioner Jatoe Tariq Mehmood Malik.

According to police sources, Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood Malik in an application submitted with Jatoe Police Station maintained that 10 unknown armed persons entered his residence and started torturing him.

Similarly, they also forced him to talk to MPA Rana Abdul Manan who also threatened him of dire consequences.

Due to torture, he fell unconscious. Meanwhile, the alleged outlaws stole away cash Rs 500,000, two precious Watches, two mobile phone ,one laptop , 42 inch LED and some other important official documents.

Meanwhile, Rana Abdul Manan rejected the allegations stating the Assistant Commissioner himself concealed the documents related to distribution of wheat bags.