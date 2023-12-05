Case Registered Against Accused For Stealing Oil
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Police on Tuesday booked accused for stealing oil from the PARCO main pipeline.
Police sources said the accused allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 73-RB on Sheikhupura
road and stole a huge quantity of oil from the pipeline.
Khurrianwala police, on a report of Assistant Security Officer PARCO Muhammad Rafique,
registered a case against the accused and started investigation.