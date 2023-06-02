UrduPoint.com

Case Registered Against Alleged Abduction Of Human Rights' Activist Jibran Nasir In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2023 | 03:27 PM

Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir in Karachi

Pasha, a renowned actress, had initially faced difficulties getting the First Information Report (FIR) registered with the police, and had threatened to approach the court if the authorities did not take action and register the case.

KARACHI: The police in the port city have filed a case of "kidnapping" for prominent lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir, following a complaint lodged by his wife, Mansha Pasha, after Nasir was allegedly "picked up" in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

The case has been registered at the Clifton Police Station under two sections of the Pakistan Penal Code—365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Pasha, a renowned actress, had initially faced difficulties getting the First Information Report (FIR) registered with the police. She had threatened to approach the court if the authorities did not take action and register the case.

In her application to the police, Pasha stated: "On 01.06.2023 at about 11:00 pm, I was returning from dinner with my husband in our personal car... when a white color Toyota Hilux/Vigo... intercepted and hit our car from the front-left side and forced us to stop near Ideal Bakery on 26th Street, Defence Phase 5, Karachi."

She further explained: "Another vehicle, a Silver Corolla, blocked our vehicle from behind, surrounding us. Around 15 individuals in civilian clothing, armed with weapons, emerged from the vehicles and forcibly took my husband out of the car, manhandling him into their vehicle. They abducted him and drove away, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

"

Pasha urged immediate action to secure her husband's safe release, stating in her application: "Given the circumstances mentioned above, I have no option but to approach your office to register my complaint regarding the disappearance of my husband. I kindly request that prompt action be taken to ensure his immediate release. Furthermore, legal action must be taken against those responsible for his abduction."

Additionally, Pasha informed the media outlet that a protest would be held at 4:00 pm at the Karachi Press Club, demanding Nasir's release.

Condemnations poured in as news of Nasir's alleged abduction spread, with numerous individuals and human rights organizations expressing their concerns.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) took to Twitter, stating: "HRCP is deeply concerned by reports of the abduction of lawyer and activist [Jibran Nasir] by unknown armed individuals in Karachi. We demand his safe recovery without delay and that his abductors be held accountable under the law."

Salman Sufi, Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms, also tweeted his support for the human rights activist: "Very disturbing to hear about the abduction of [Jibran Nasir]. Hope the Sindh police will assist his family and locate him immediately. Jibran has always spoken out against violent extremism and rioting. Hoping for his safe and swift return."

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Protest Police Kidnapping Police Station Twitter Threatened Vehicles Vehicle Car Nasir FIR Silver Family Media From Toyota Court

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

26 minutes ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

60 minutes ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

3 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

3 hours ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.