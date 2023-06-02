Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir in Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pasha, a renowned actress, had initially faced difficulties getting the First Information Report (FIR) registered with the police, and had threatened to approach the court if the authorities did not take action and register the case.

KARACHI: The police in the port city have filed a case of "kidnapping" for prominent lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir, following a complaint lodged by his wife, Mansha Pasha, after Nasir was allegedly "picked up" in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

The case has been registered at the Clifton Police Station under two sections of the Pakistan Penal Code—365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Pasha, a renowned actress, had initially faced difficulties getting the First Information Report (FIR) registered with the police. She had threatened to approach the court if the authorities did not take action and register the case.

In her application to the police, Pasha stated: "On 01.06.2023 at about 11:00 pm, I was returning from dinner with my husband in our personal car... when a white color Toyota Hilux/Vigo... intercepted and hit our car from the front-left side and forced us to stop near Ideal Bakery on 26th Street, Defence Phase 5, Karachi."

She further explained: "Another vehicle, a Silver Corolla, blocked our vehicle from behind, surrounding us. Around 15 individuals in civilian clothing, armed with weapons, emerged from the vehicles and forcibly took my husband out of the car, manhandling him into their vehicle. They abducted him and drove away, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

"

Pasha urged immediate action to secure her husband's safe release, stating in her application: "Given the circumstances mentioned above, I have no option but to approach your office to register my complaint regarding the disappearance of my husband. I kindly request that prompt action be taken to ensure his immediate release. Furthermore, legal action must be taken against those responsible for his abduction."

Additionally, Pasha informed the media outlet that a protest would be held at 4:00 pm at the Karachi Press Club, demanding Nasir's release.

Condemnations poured in as news of Nasir's alleged abduction spread, with numerous individuals and human rights organizations expressing their concerns.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) took to Twitter, stating: "HRCP is deeply concerned by reports of the abduction of lawyer and activist [Jibran Nasir] by unknown armed individuals in Karachi. We demand his safe recovery without delay and that his abductors be held accountable under the law."

Salman Sufi, Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms, also tweeted his support for the human rights activist: "Very disturbing to hear about the abduction of [Jibran Nasir]. Hope the Sindh police will assist his family and locate him immediately. Jibran has always spoken out against violent extremism and rioting. Hoping for his safe and swift return."