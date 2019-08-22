Case registered against Capt (Retd) Safdar, 16 others PML-N workers

A case has been registered against Captain (Retd ) Safdar and 16 other PML-N workers upon clash with police official

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) A case has been registered against Captain (Retd ) Safdar and 16 other PML-N workers upon clash with police officials.After the appearance of Maryam Nawaz in the Accountability Court on Thursday police arrested several PML-N workers upon misbehaving with police personnel in the premises of court when Cap Retd Safdar snatched stick from a police personal and tried to attack him.

However, police have registered a case against Cap Retd Safdar and 16 other PML-N workers upon the complaint of SHO Islampura.