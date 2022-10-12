Case registered against dealer for selling fake fertilizers

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A case was got registered against a dealer and supplier for selling fake fertilizers here on Wednesday.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Daska Dr Irshad and his team checked Bajwa Traders and samples were sent to a laboratory.

After a report, it was confirmed that the fertilizer was fake, to which a case was gotregistered against owner Fawad Ansar and a sale officer in Satrah police station.