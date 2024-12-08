Case Registered Against Domestic Worker Torture
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The North Cantonment police on Sunday registered a case in an incident of alleged torture of a 12-year-old domestic worker, Ali Sarwar.
The boy was allegedly thrown out of the house by the employers after his condition deteriorated.
Police sources told APP that the area residents informed the police after seeing the tortured worker's condition.
The patrolling police shifted the boy to a hospital. Police said the nature of torture would be determined with the help of his medical report.
The police registered a case on the complaint of SHO Azizullah.
