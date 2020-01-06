UrduPoint.com
Case Registered Against Ex-AJK President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:25 PM

Case registered against ex-AJK President

Case has been registered against ex-AJK President Sardar Yaqoob Khan and his son in an attempt to grab a piece of land and injured a local grower

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Case has been registered against ex-AJK President Sardar Yaqoob Khan and his son in an attempt to grab a piece of land and injured a local grower.The inner sources have revealed that SHO Lohi Bhar has alleged delete the potion of land grabbing from the case so that accused get bail from court without any disturbance.

SHO has also stopped the police party to arrest the accused mentioned in case.Sources have revealed that former AJK President had purchased a piece of land for local housing project. Several complaints have been filed against housing project of forcefully grabbing the land. Some complainant has also got stay order from civil court against society.

Your Thoughts and Comments

