Case registered against ex CEO Education,computer operator

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A corruption scandal involving illegal recruitment and misuse of authority in the education department of district Vehari has led to the registration of a case against former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Muhammad Aslam Ejaz and a computer operator by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE),here on Saturday.

The accused allegedly appointed 164 Class-IV employees in violation of rules during the recruitment drive for 2022-23.

According to details,a resident of Vehari,Mumtaz Shahid, had filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan,alleging irregularities in the recruitment of Class-IV employees in the education department.

The inquiry revealed that the former CEO,in collusion with a computer operator who had been unlawfully assigned the duties of an accountant,received bribes ranging from Rs.

500,000 to Rs.700,000 per individual to appoint 164 Class-IV employees.Additionally,the accused allegedly violated recruitment rules by allocating quotas to the then MNAs and MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The inquiry further uncovered that the accused had caused substantial financial losses to the government by submitting fake bills worth millions of rupees.

ACE registered a case against the former CEO and the computer operator.

The investigation also noted the involvement of other members of the District Recruitment Committee and stated that further inquiries would be conducted to determine their roles in the irregularities.