NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The agriculture extension department took an action against a fertilizer dealer over profiteering here on Friday.

During the crackdown, Assistant Director Agriculture Ehsanul Haq Pannu got registered acase against Ehsan Ullah, Manager of Tanveer Brothers Zafarwal, who was selling fertilizers atexorbitant rates.