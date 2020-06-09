UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Case Registered Against Four Outlaws For Torturing Female Artist

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Case registered against four outlaws for torturing female artist

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas took notice of torture on female stage artist and ordered registration of case against the alleged outlaws.

According to police sources, on Friday night, four armed outlaws allegedly tortured a local stage artist Zoya and took away cash and other valuables from the house, situated at Kot Addu.

The stage artist Zoya was present in the house when four armed outlaws, led by Yousuf entered the house.

The criminals allegedly tortured and injured her with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon. They also looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from the house.

Zoya stated that she recognized one person namely Yousuf only. However, she did not know other three outlaws. Following DPO instruction, the police registered case and started search for the alleged outlaws.

Related Topics

Injured Police Kot Addu Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,172 deaths with 108, 317 cases ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 9, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Data is a driver, not a liability, for ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

9 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.