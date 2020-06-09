Case registered against four outlaws for torturing female artist

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas took notice of torture on female stage artist and ordered registration of case against the alleged outlaws.

According to police sources, on Friday night, four armed outlaws allegedly tortured a local stage artist Zoya and took away cash and other valuables from the house, situated at Kot Addu.

The stage artist Zoya was present in the house when four armed outlaws, led by Yousuf entered the house.

The criminals allegedly tortured and injured her with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon. They also looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from the house.

Zoya stated that she recognized one person namely Yousuf only. However, she did not know other three outlaws. Following DPO instruction, the police registered case and started search for the alleged outlaws.