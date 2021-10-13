UrduPoint.com

Case Registered Against Gasoline Station's Staff Over Embezzlement Of Rs 8 Bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:12 PM

Case registered against Gasoline station's staff over embezzlement of Rs 8 bln

The Cantt Police Wednesday registered a case against three staff members of a gasoline station here over allegedly misappropriating Rs 8 billion of the filling station and official record

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Cantt Police Wednesday registered a case against three staff members of a gasoline station here over allegedly misappropriating Rs 8 billion of the filling station and official record.

Faisal Saleem informed Cantt police that the Manager, Assistant Manager and Cashier of Bahu Filling station which was owned by his father Saleem Khan Marwat, managed to embezzled Rs 8 billion after death of his father.

He said that when he started checking details of finances of the filling station the three accused escaped with official record, cheque books and official registers.

He said that an audit conducted by a private firm found embezzlement of Rs 8 billion in the finances.

Related Topics

Police Billion

Recent Stories

France Plans to Extend COVID-19 Emergency Until Ju ..

France Plans to Extend COVID-19 Emergency Until July 2022 - Government

3 minutes ago
 Two-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to R ..

Two-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024 - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Japan to Create $4.4Bln Vaccine Fund Under New Eco ..

Japan to Create $4.4Bln Vaccine Fund Under New Economic Package

3 minutes ago
 Lahore Development Authority demolishes various st ..

Lahore Development Authority demolishes various structures in city

8 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana announces exams result of SSC-Part-I ..

BISE Larkana announces exams result of SSC-Part-II(Science Group) for the Year ..

8 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 899 kg drugs in 38 operations; arr ..

ANF seizes over 899 kg drugs in 38 operations; arrests 41

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.