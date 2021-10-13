(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Cantt Police Wednesday registered a case against three staff members of a gasoline station here over allegedly misappropriating Rs 8 billion of the filling station and official record.

Faisal Saleem informed Cantt police that the Manager, Assistant Manager and Cashier of Bahu Filling station which was owned by his father Saleem Khan Marwat, managed to embezzled Rs 8 billion after death of his father.

He said that when he started checking details of finances of the filling station the three accused escaped with official record, cheque books and official registers.

He said that an audit conducted by a private firm found embezzlement of Rs 8 billion in the finances.