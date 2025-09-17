Case registered against Gepco officials after 4 electrocuted in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Police have registered a case against officials of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) for alleged negligence after four workers were electrocuted near Chak Kareemi in the jurisdiction of Kotli Loharian Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the FIR lodged by Sub-Inspector Rehmat, he and his team were on routine patrol when they found four men—identified as Muhammad Irfan, Kaleem Ullah, Raheel, and Muhammad Akram—electrocuted while working on electricity poles. The workers had been privately hired by Gepco.

The report stated that the accident occurred due to negligence on the part of Gepco officials, resulting in the tragic deaths.

Following initial investigation, police registered a case against Gepco officials and launched further inquiry into the incident.