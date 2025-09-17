Open Menu

Case Registered Against Gepco Officials After 4 Electrocuted In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Case registered against Gepco officials after 4 electrocuted in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Police have registered a case against officials of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) for alleged negligence after four workers were electrocuted near Chak Kareemi in the jurisdiction of Kotli Loharian Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the FIR lodged by Sub-Inspector Rehmat, he and his team were on routine patrol when they found four men—identified as Muhammad Irfan, Kaleem Ullah, Raheel, and Muhammad Akram—electrocuted while working on electricity poles. The workers had been privately hired by Gepco.

The report stated that the accident occurred due to negligence on the part of Gepco officials, resulting in the tragic deaths.

Following initial investigation, police registered a case against Gepco officials and launched further inquiry into the incident.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

17 minutes ago
 'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

47 minutes ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

47 minutes ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

2 hours ago
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

2 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

4 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan