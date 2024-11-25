Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

(@Abdulla99267510)

Latest reports say that FIR has been lodged at Taxila police station under anti-terrorism laws

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2024) A case has been filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, former President Dr. Arif Alvi, and several PTI leaders over allegations of violence during protests held on November 24.

The sources confirmed that the initial FIR was lodged at Taxila police station under anti-terrorism laws.

The FIR lists opposition leader Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Aleema Khan, Azam Swati, Taimur Masood, Shehryar Riaz, and more than 300 local PTI leaders and workers.

According to the report, the protesters caused damage to government vehicles and motorcycles, abducted a police driver, and subjected him to physical abuse before releasing him. It also claims that Imran Khan orchestrated the march to Islamabad while detained at Adiala Jail.

Case number 2594 includes charges of obstructing government operations, violating Section 144, and other related offenses. Protesters are also accused of vandalizing public and private property, blocking roads, and assembling unlawfully.

The PTI caravans, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, set out for Islamabad on November 24 in response to Imran Khan’s call for protests.

The reports suggested that the clashes took place between the protesters and the police as the caravan led by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur entered the Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI workers reportedly hurled stones at law enforcement, prompting the police to use tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.